Home Insecticides in South Korea - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Home insecticides in South Korea grew by 1% in current value terms in 2012. Sources attributed the moderate growth to the extreme hot weather experienced. The hot weather resulted in water puddles that most of these harmful insects usually nest and inhabit being dried up, which led to these insects' eggs being destroyed. As such, there were fewer insects to eradicate. According to a city government official, residents' disinfection requests decreased to a half compared to the previous year.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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