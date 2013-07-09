Home Insecticides in Uruguay - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The awareness and preventative campaign from the Ministerio de Salud Publica in its fight to keep the country free of dengue fever, which is repeated year after year, continues to help boost insecticide sales. Now endorsed by several companies in this area, volume sales kept growing in 2012, albeit at a slower pace than in the recent past as most households currently keep a supply of insecticides specifically designed to combat mosquitoes like electric insecticides, coils and spray/aerosol...
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Uruguay market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
