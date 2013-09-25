Home-Insecticides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Locusts have been known to be a menace to agriculture and cultivation from time immemorial, and Man has gained valuable knowledge and expertise to tackle the menace of insects. However, even today a vast majority of households across the globe suffer from insect attacks, thus generating a multi-million dollar home-insecticide industry. House insects typically include different varieties of ants, spiders, bugs, flies, moths, mosquitoes, and beetles. Different insecticides are required to eliminate different insects. Some of these insects are harmful, and some are not, but all of these are a nuisance to healthy living.



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The home-insecticide market has witnessed rapid growth in almost all the geographies, and is expected to sustain its growth. Asia Pacific accounts for more than half of the total revenue of the home insecticide market. The North American and European markets continue to grow steadily, but the bulk of the sales turnover is from developing countries like India, Indonesia, China, and Philippines. However, Japan has recorded a negative growth, but that is more than compensated by the Asia-Pacific region.



One of the major factors driving this industry is the increasing rate of urbanization in developing countries. With the cities expanding in diameter to accommodate more people, the menace of insects in developing areas increases. Certain insects are seasonal, for instance bugs appear in summer in the USA, and thrive in seasonal weather conditions. This drives the seasonal sales of home insecticides. These insecticides come in two variants - spray/aerosol and coil. While the spray variant is more successful in North America and Europe, coils are very successful in Asia-Pacific mostly due to the weather conditions and the types of insects present here. The introduction of scented insecticides has also contributed to the growth of home-insecticides, as the pungent smell of insecticides used at home is not desirable.



Insecticides are, however, toxins that get into the human body through the atmosphere. They might not have an immediate effect on the human body but prolonged exposure to insecticides has adverse effects on health and is especially harmful for infants and children. Some of the main players in this market are Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, Godrej, Guangzhou Dream Fine Chemical, and Lohas Korea.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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