Home Insurance Inspections and Home Inspection Differences

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Each inspection has its unique aspects, but the inspector will usually take a closer look at factors such as the age and quality of the structure, external risks, ventilation, flooring and wall surfaces, any anti-theft steps, and, the quality of the HVAC system, for example. With that in mind, homeowners may want to be prepared for the inspection, which includes inspecting the roof for loose shingles, removing leaves from gutters, overhanging trees, examining walls, siding, and doors for gaps or exposure to water, and even checking pipes for leaks.



With the utmost preparation, the less likely the chances are that a homeowner's insurance claim will be denied by the insurance company.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



