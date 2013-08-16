Home Laundry Appliances in Russia - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Report

Recently published research from Mintel, "Home Laundry Appliances in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Home Laundry Appliances in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers fully automatic washing machines, washer-dryers, other washing machines and separate tumble dryers. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. Market size for Home Laundry Appliances in Russia is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Laundry Appliances in Canada - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in India - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in China - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in the US - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)
- Home Laundry Appliances in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)