Home Laundry Appliances in Saudi Arabia - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Laundry Appliances in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- There was a rise in economic growth and in consumers' economic confidence towards the end of the review period, which resulted in home laundry appliances seeing its first volume growth in three years. However, growth was low at just half a percentage point in 2011 over the previous year, with sales levels remaining below those seen in 2011. Many consumers opted to delay replacement purchases in the year in order to conserve their funds, with this trend being particularly true among low-income...
Euromonitor International's Home Laundry Appliances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Automatic Tumble Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Other Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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