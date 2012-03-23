Home Lighting Design Teaches Homeowners How to Properly Use Light to Beautify Their Homes

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Choosing the correct lighting for every room is one of the most important things people can do to make their home both beautiful and functional.



Unfortunately, as many homeowners have found out the hard way, finding the proper home lighting is also one of the most difficult things they have to contend with. Too often, people select fixtures based solely on the appearance of the fixture itself. However, once it’s been purchased and plugged in, the light might not illuminate the room in an effective manner.



While some home decorating magazines have examples of lovely rooms with unique lights and fixtures, most of the articles do not take the time to explain why certain lights work well in a room while others do not. In order to correctly light their home, some homeowners resort to hiring interior decorators in order to find the right home lighting for them; while this can be effective, can also be extremely costly.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its array of educational articles that help homeowners of all experience levels learn about the principles of home lighting and lighting design.



Home Lighting Design features a wide variety of information, tips and advice on how to choose and purchase lights for every room of the house. Rather than focus on selling fixtures, like most home decorating magazines do, the website discusses lighting design and helps educate people on the subject so they can select the best fixtures for their home and not have to bring in an outside expert for assistance.



“Step by step, room by room and fixture by fixture, we show you how to easily integrate your lights and lamps into an overall plan for your rooms that illuminates every aspect of your interior design,” an article on the website explained, adding that lighting can both literally and figuratively influence how people see their homes.



“At home-lighting-design.com, you can find information not only about what light fixtures look like, but how best to use them. We concentrate on finding the solutions you need for taking those attractive fixtures and making your entire home more attractive.”



Using the website is easy; simply visit and begin browsing through the many articles about how to properly light a home. A list of category tabs on the left hand side of the home page will help homeowners find the specific information they need quickly and easily, including educational articles on bathroom, kitchen and outdoor lighting, and the differences between light sources like bulbs and natural light.



About Home Lighting Design

Home Lighting Design is a website designed for home owners to understand the principles of lighting and to integrate them easily into their homes. The site was founded in 2010 by Daniel Bader, Ph.D. It has articles on lighting principles, and how to integrate those principles into the various rooms and needs of the home. For more information, please visit http://www.home-lighting-design.com/