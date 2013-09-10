ZFG Mortgage Now Brings Zero Down Home Loans in Oklahoma

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- ZFG Mortgage is now offering Zero Down Home Loans with lower fixed rates to help first time homebuyers home across Oklahoma. They are offering 100% Zero Down financing through USDA Rural Development Mortgage, which is not accessible through any direct channel.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We are the ones through whom you can obtain zero down home loans under USDA mortgage program. Home loans of these kinds are hardly available directly. We offer loans at lower rate, fixed at constant percentage for 30 years.”



He also informs that ZFG Mortgage helps people who are looking for home loans at lower rates. Their company offers exclusive loans for simpler single-family homes. They do not offer home loans for buying luxury residential solutions like home with exotic pools, condominiums or apartments, duplexes or even other manufactured homes.



“Our mission is to offer exclusive solutions to support initial home buyers. You need not require showing documents related to cash savings of banks. We follow the USDA Home Mortgage loan sanction restriction rules that allow sanction of this loan at lower interest rate,” says the owner of ZFG Mortgage.



Under USDA guidelines, rather than offering loan limits, the company follows the policy of maximum income limits for every household that varies between $73,600 for a family of 1 to 4 persons and $97,150 for a family of 5 to 8 persons.



Andrew Sanders, a resident of the region says, “I have been privileged to access this loan program in order to provide an effective shelter for my family. The lower interest rate with 30-year term is very helpful.”



Home loan programs under ZFG Mortgage do not even have any fixer uppers set. They offer loan amounts according to the requirements necessary to build a standard home in a workable condition. For details please visit http://www.zfgmortgage.com.



About ZFG Mortgage

ZFG Mortgage is a company operating since 2003 as a mortgage lender. Google+, BBB and other publications have observed them to be of highest preference by consumers across Oklahoma. Their personnel are trained to understand the requirements of their clients and select the most appropriate loan program for them. They chalk out lowest rate of mortgage programs that are tailor-made in the region.