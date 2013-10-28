Home Loans - a Better Choice for Purchasing Home in South Africa

Centurion, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Current data introduced by among the leading real-estate companies in South Africa suggest an absolute development in August 2012 and the home industry has turned out to be the month where costs are gradually recovering.



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Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: Centurion

State: Gauteng

Country: South Africa

Contact Name: Michael do Carmo

Contact Email: info@sahomeloans.org.za

Complete Address: PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Pretoria

Zip Code: 0157

Contact Phone: 0126681660

Website: http://www.sahomeloans.org.za/