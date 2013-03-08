Home Mortgage Loan Modification Help - How to Reduce Interest Rate to as Low as 2%

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- When a person needs some help to handle his monthly mortgage payment, he may want to look into home mortgage loan modification. Modifying a mortgage is simply making some changes it the original loan. These may include allowing a longer repayment period, lower interest rates, or reduced principals. Whichever change is made will reduce the homeowner’s payment and keep him in his house.



Credit-yogi.com can help this homeowner by enlightening him about mortgage loan modification help, such as:



- What Modification Is

- How to Get Modification

- When to Apply

- Government Assistance



Begin looking for mortgage home loan modifications by meeting with the original lender. If a homeowner’s payment history with this lender has been good up until the change in his fortunes, it’s likely that he’ll be able to get a mortgage modification. Many banks and credit unions have in-house programs for this purpose. There are also other options, such as non-bank financial institutions and online lenders that can help with this process.



When to Apply for Modification



Any homeowner who sees financial difficulty on the near horizon should begin the process of obtaining mortgage loan modification help. If he misses more than two payments, he should talk to his banker about what steps he can take to avoid losing his home to foreclosure. Lenders do not like to start the foreclosure process; it’s very costly to them and they often do not recuperate all of their money. For this reason, they are often willing to offer advice about either modifying the mortgage loan or refinancing it.



HAMP Assistance



President Obama’s administration came up with a plan to help struggling property owners maintain ownership of their homes back in 2009. HAMP stands for Home Affordable Modification Program, and it is available to homeowners who are having a hard time making their mortgage payments. Through HAMP, these folks can apply for mortgage home loan modification. There are eligibility requirements, some of which are having gotten the mortgage on or prior to January 1, 2009; having proof of financial hardship; and being able to illustrate the ability to handle the new payment. The updated HAMP plan allows more types of people to benefit from it, such as rental property owners.



About Credit-yogi

