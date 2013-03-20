Home of Designer Wedding Gowns The Bridal Gallery, Finedon Adds New Top Designer to Its Collection

Northamptonshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Discerning brides shopping for couture dresses have their pick from the collections of top British designers at The Bridal Gallery, Finedon, home of designer wedding gowns. The newest addition, the “Night and Day” collection by Stephanie Allin, has just arrived at the shop.



The Bridal Gallery is Northamptonshire’s top boutique for discriminating brides. Its unparalleled selection of designer gowns gives brides access to distinctive couture styles they won’t find at other stores. And, its commitment to luxurious service gives brides the attention they need to make shopping for their wedding gown an experience they’ll relish. From their first visit to the very final fitting, each bride gets one-to-one attention from The Bridal Gallery’s experienced staff. So, each bride comes away feeling as perfect as the gown itself.



Brides who visit The Bridal Gallery can shop from the newest styles for 2013 available from bridal and wedding dress designers: Jenny Packham, Suzanne Neville, Stephanie Allin, and Sassi Holford. In addition, The Bridal Gallery offers a full assortment of shoes, shrugs, stoles, tiaras, headpieces and other accessories to give each bride a flawless look -- literally from head to toe.



“When they shop here, brides will find that our service is just as exclusive as the gowns we offer,” noted an article on The Bridal Gallery’s website. “Each bride gets truly individualised attention to ensure everything from choosing a gown and adding just the right accessories, to the last stitch on the hem is perfect.”



The Bridal Gallery, Finedon carries the most exclusive collection of designer bridal gowns from England's top designers. Featuring collections from Jenny Packham, Sassi Holford, Stephanie Allin and Suzanne Neville along with gowns from international designer Lusan Mandongus, The Bridal Gallery caters to the most discriminating brides shopping for quality, service and style. Run by a mother and daughter team, The Bridal Gallery is set on providing the finest selection of designer bridal gowns in a luxurious setting to ensure each bride's shopping experience is as perfect as the gown itself. The Bridal Gallery proudly caters to brides in Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Milton Keynes.



