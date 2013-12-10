Home Painters Toronto Educates People About Winter Storm's Effects on Paint and Your Home

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Brian Young, founder and owner of Home Painters Toronto, finds it timely to educate people about the effects of the winter season and the potentially increment weather effects to house paint. Recent news of winter storms hitting several areas in Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, prompted the professional to know how the current season and weather changes can cause problems to everyone’s home, plus possible solutions.



Mr. Young stated: “It’s no secret that extreme winter storms can cause damage to properties. However, even regular winter storms can harm homes, particularly its exterior and interior paint. We want to educate everyone about the lurking damages caused by the storms and winter season.”



Active arch nemesis



According to the Toronto residential painter, winter storms and the winter season bring two active nemeses—moisture, extreme temperature changes, and water leaking—to damage the interior and exterior of home finishes. It starts on the exterior. Moisture accumulation occurs with the surface’s exposure to rain or water after ice melted on it. Excessive exposure to moisture can lead to paint blistering, peeling, and potential interior water damage; which affects the property’s overall appeal and can diminish the value as well.



This case is also the same in temperature fluctuations. Winter season is the time for ice formation on different parts of the house. The problem is, there are days when temperature may rise and result to melting and increase the moisture around the property, which will lead to the aforementioned problem. Imagine how much abuse exterior finishes experience with the regular freezing and melting during this time of the year.



Damages from outside in



In hindsight, people think that winter storms only damage the exterior. Nevertheless, it can also affect interior paint and finishes. Moisture absorbed on the exterior surface, particularly the windows and door frames, can seep inside the house and damage interior wall paint and floors potentially. It will also blister, crack and peel, which means doubled problems for property owners. Furthermore, the potential for mold and mildew is much greater once moisture and water can penetrate the exterior of the house. Bottom line, is the winter season effects both the interior and exterior finishes. This makes it even more crucial to have these areas fixed and repaired in order to protect and maintain your most prized investment.



What this means to you



Aside from drastically affecting the appearance, blistering and peeling finishes also mean additional expenses for homeowners, on top of effort. As prized investments, property owners would want to repaint, caulk, and restore their original look and protect their property and investment.



If you are a do it yourselfer, completing the job on their own means time spent and effort exerted. This includes removing the old paint, re-caulking all potential leaking areas, then completely re-applying the new paint finish. Be forewarned, if the homeowner’s expertise isn’t in painting and caulking, attempting to repair these areas can be useless if not done properly. Hence, resulting in even cause more damage and further diminishing the value of the house. To make matters worse, since you are repairing the exterior of your house, the potential of falling from a ladder is also present.



Experts’ recommendation



Prevention is always better than cure and this is something painting contractors strongly believe.



Before the fall or winter season arrives, a property owner can apply caulking sealant and waterproofing the exterior finishes. Doing so will prevent moisture and temperature changes from directly damaging the interior and exterior paint.



For wood surfaces such as garage doors, frames, windows, wood siding, soffits etc, a fresh coat of paint will also insulate and protect the exterior areas, preventing rotting and wood damage.



Another important reminder is using the right paint. The goal is to use a paint and caulking that can expand and contract whenever temperature changes; and at times there’s a substantial amount of moisture. By using top quality products, this will help your caulking and paint job withstand the harsh season and winter storms.



These tips are not only applicable for residential properties. Business establishments looking for exterior commercial painting services can also take advantage of these tips to ensure lasting benefits on their businesses.



If you are looking for other painting tips or preventive maintenance, visit http://www.HomePaintersToronto.com.



About Home Painters Toronto

From their humble beginnings in 1987, Home Painters Toronto is now one of the household names in offering high caliber residential and commercial painting services at reasonable rates. Brian Young’s 25 years of experience led the company to its resounding success, making it a top full service painting contractor since 1991.



Contact:

Brian Young

Office Address: 16 Yonge St. #2612 Toronto, ON M5E 2A1

Phone: 416-494-9095

Email: Brian@HomePaintersToronto.com

Website: http://www.HomePaintersToronto.com