Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Certain directors of Home Point Capital Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HMPT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Home Point Capital Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HMPT stocks, concerns whether certain Home Point Capital directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the company's IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses, that the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures, that accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation. Contact: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.