Home Prices Are on the Rise and the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Is Now Offering Great Rates on Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- It is no secret that the United States economy has been in between a rock and a hard place for over a decade. Several devastating stock market collapses, accompanied by record-high unemployment rates, bank bail-outs, and a housing crisis has left an imprint on the start of the 21st century. However, the recent rebound of the U.S real estate market has been a step in the right direction. In fact, March of 2013 saw the sharpest rise in U.S home prices since 2006. With home prices back on the rise, homeowners may be looking to increase insurance coverage. The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is now offering great rates on new and existing homeowners’ insurance policies.



Mortgage rates were at an all time low for most of 2012. Low borrowing costs and large amounts of inventory led to some great opportunity for homebuyers. Thankfully, the U.S economy has been slowly recovering and the housing market is showing strong signs of improvement. For people thinking about increasing current coverage on homeowners insurance in Bucks County, now is a great time. From May through June, home prices increased in nearly 90% of the major U.S cities. Furthermore, the national median home price increased by over 12% from May through June of 2013, compared to 2012. That increase was the largest year over year increase since 2005.



Although it is not mandatory under Pennsylvania State law to carry homeowners insurance, most lenders will require some sort of coverage. However, a home is more valuable than most possessions, both financially and sentimentally. As home prices increase, insurance premiums can too. It is important to have adequate insurance coverage on something as important as a home. Whether someone is in need of renters insurance in Philadelphia or auto insurance in New Jersey, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency will tailor a policy based on an individual’s unique needs.



About The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com