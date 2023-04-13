Home Putting Greens, Artificial Grass for Dogs, Synthetic Golf Greens, and Commercial Artificial Grass Are Showcased by Back Nine Greens on Their Relaunched Website

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2023 -- Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of home putting greens with artificial turf, have launched new content on their website, including many stunning images of past projects in addition to videos showcasing some of their reimagined vibrant landscapes from every angle. With over 10,000 completed projects ranging from small projects like installing sections of artificial grass onto a rooftop or patio, to larger-scale transformations like designing and crafting a mini golf course, customers are switching to synthetic grass in their unique outdoor living space.



For homeowners and golf enthusiasts who are looking to make the most of their limited free time, the lower maintenance associated with artificial grass is a big bonus. Without the need to pull weeds, mow the grass, apply fertilizer, aerate, or adjust the irrigation schedule, maintenance is limited to using a soft broom or leaf blower to remove any debris.



Based in California, Back Nine Greens undertake projects nationwide, transforming backyards and sports fields one design at a time, so that even when drought damage is not a problem, the same convenience and predictability of a turf surface that is always ready can be relied on. The recyclable synthetic turf is designed to be durable and long-lasting and can be integrated around existing features like swimming pools, terraces, gazebos, and decks. The website features endorsements from several of the celebrity clients that Back Nine Greens have had the pleasure to work with. In addition to highlighting the many creative ways to install artificial grass, even in a small area like a rooftop or a restaurant patio, there are other considerations that go beyond purely aesthetic styling, to safety. Fire-resistant green turf can offer peace of mind and protection in case of accidents, and the same fibers and backing on the artificial grass are responsible for the shock absorbency which makes the turf a good choice for children's playgrounds and sports courts, including bocce ball courts and chipping greens in addition to putting greens outdoors. The galleries on the website are themed around different applications, all creatively incorporating artificial grass, examples include pet grass, playgrounds, putting greens, mini golf courses, and driving ranges.



One of the keys to success is the meticulous attention to detail at the start of the project, making sure that, as they say at Big Nine Greens, "we do it right the first time!"



With seasonal fluctuations in temperature and a strong focus on being environmentally responsible, there are also benefits in landscaping with a surface that promotes the conservation of water, as well as automatically reducing the levels of grass allergens and the likelihood of a pest problem. For landlords who rent out their property, there is the added benefit of knowing that the exterior of the home will always be pristine even when the tenants are not able to spend sufficient time maintaining the backyard area.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sports field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:

Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com