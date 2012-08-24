Home Remedies for Acne Guru Features Information on Natural Tips That Can Help Get Rid of Acne

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Right now, millions of people around the world are fighting a battle against acne. This common skin problem plagues teenagers and adults alike, and causes black heads, white heads and large amounts of pimples across the face and other parts of the body.



While some people with acne turn to their dermatologists for help, many are wary of taking prescription medications that have been shown to have a variety of harmful side effects.



In an effort to get rid of their acne in a safer and more natural way, most teens and adults are willing to try home remedies for acne. But knowing which ones truly work can be a time-consuming and confusing process that involves trying different products with varying degrees of success.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its in-depth and helpful information about proven home remedies for cystic acne.



Home Remedies for Acne Guru is committed to helping people of all ages learn how they can treat their condition by using various natural home remedies for acne. The home page features an article that has been extremely popular with readers called “Top 10 Home Remedies For Acne That Work Amazingly Well.”



At the top of the list is something that people usually have in their refrigerators or fruit bowls: oranges.



“Orange is known as good acne reducing natural agent as it is enriched with vitamin C,” the article noted, adding that it can prevent the acne producing bacteria from entering the skin.



After washing both their hands and the orange, people with acne should peel the fruit and then squeeze its juice into a bowl.



“Now mix the peel of orange in the juice you have extracted. Now all you have to do is to wash your face with warm water, as it will help to open your skin’s pores.”



After applying the mixture of orange juice and its peel on each pimple with a cotton ball, the article advises that people should then rinse the mixture off thoroughly before washing their face with cold water.



Other home remedies that can be effective in getting rid of acne include lemon juice mixed with rose water, green tea—both as a beverage and applied directly to the skin—and glycerin.



In addition to the Top 10 list, the website also features other educational articles as well as videos that offer tips and advice for clearing up acne.



