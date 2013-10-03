Home Remedies for Cellulite Removal Exposed by Truth About Cellulite

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The magazine starts by explaining that cellulite consists of fat deposits than can be found in the connective tissues. When they are trapped, these deposits force themselves up and appear like lumps, causing the dimply aspect of the skin.



Joey Atlas, a certified fitness trainer specialized in the female body structure, has researched this matter for years and found that it can be resolved only by tackling its underlying cause. This is how he created Symulast, a cellulite removal method that stands for Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation.



Visit the Official Website & Download Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite E-book



According to the author, cellulite appears when the muscle layer under the subcutaneous fat beneath the skin lacks proper stimulation, causing the muscles to become lean and saggy. Even though 90 percent of the female population worldwide is affected by cellulite, women who don’t have an active lifestyle are more prone to this condition.



Lack of time doesn’t have to be an issue, writes CelluliteProcedures.com, telling women that there are several home remedies for cellulite removal that can be used alongside Joey Atlas’ Symulast method.



For instance, the magazine recommends women to try apple cider vinegar, which can help fight bacteria and toxins. Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day complemented by plenty of water can do wonders for the cellulite, informs Cellulite Procedures magazine, which also advises women to try dry massages using a dry brush and normal massages using essential oils



In addition, CelluliteProcedures.com warns women who want to get rid of cellulite to pay attention to their diet and watch what they eat. Luckily, Joey Atlas has thought about this too and created the Symulast diet plan, which can teach women what foods to eat and what foods to stay away from.



Truth about Cellulite by Joey Atlas is a downloadable e-book women should purchase to find out the best natural ways to get rid of cellulite once and for good, concludes CelluliteProcedures.com