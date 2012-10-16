Home Remedy for Acne - A Clinically Proven System for Clear Skin

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Mike Walden’s Acne No More is offering a systematic system to permanently cure acne in two months. The product is a result of continuous efforts of a team of nutritionists, medical researchers, former acne sufferers and health consultants among others. Most of those who used the product confirmed that the positive results started appearing in the first seven days.



Other than removing all types of acne marks and scars, the system is effective when it comes to eliminating blackheads, redness and excessive oiliness. This result in the user regaining the self-esteem while feeling and looking better. The guide is a systematic approach and goes a long way in improving the quality of life.



Mike Walden, the creator of the system, is a certified Nutrition specialist, health consultant, medical researcher and author. He battled against acne for over a decade before finding a cure that has helped thousands of people around the globe till date.



The guide is effective on acne types including Vulgaris, Rosacea, Conglobata, whiteheads, blackheads and cysts among others. It does not require one to use creams, ointments, and drugs and is helpful for both teens and adults on areas including face, shoulders, back neck and chest to name a few.



Deemed as one of the most powerful and effective system ever built by the experts of the field, ‘Acne No More’ is a result of over seven years of trial and error. The system also provides a 100 percent guarantee of the cure and is backed by over 30,000 hours of nutritional expertise.



The 220-page eBook covers all the secret skin care methods along with the unique step-by-step system assuring an acne free skin. The book can be customized as per the individual’s condition and a curative approach is adopted accordingly. The product also gets regular updates and the existing customers get all that free of cost.



The buyers can also avail free private email counseling to discuss the details with a nutritionist and medical researcher. The program also offers truth about conventional acne treatment, a 30 minute daily routine to eliminate the symptoms, list of foods that are bad for acne treatment, details related to a 100 percent natural hormonal balancing supplement and a clear answer to why some only a few people develop acne at the first place to name a few.



The eBook also details out the other factors that can lead to acne including insomnia and stress. It has shown positive results for over 98 percent of the 1,38,000 buyers. It can be downloaded from Official Site at a price of $39.97. The payment options include PayPal, credit card and debit card. The eBook comes with a 60 day 100 percent money back guarantee as well. The site is also offering five additional eBooks worth $243.8 on purchase of acne no more free of cost.



Contact

Name: Home Remedy For Acne Team

Website: http://homeremediesforacnex.com/

Email: admin@homeremediesforacnex.com