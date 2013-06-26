Home Remodeling Cincinnati Expert Pendery Construction Reports Increase in Basement Renovations

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- After a few years of economic instability, the United States has finally gained some solid footing. According to a new report by The International Monetary Fund, the economy is seeing signs of gradual improvement due to employers adding more jobs, strengthened household finances, and a rising amount of home construction projects.



For the past 32 years, one home remodeling Cincinnati expert, Pendery Construction, Inc., has helped homeowners bring their remodeling dreams to life. The company’s team of employees and subcontractors, who have several decades of combined experience, are best known for their ability to plan and complete all jobs assigned to them. Pendery Construction, Inc. delivers all projects on time while staying within the budget lines.



Recently, Pendery Construction, Inc. revealed some news regarding the home remodeling industry. According to the company, now that the United States economy has turned around, more people are making the decision to start Cincinnati basement remodeling.



Pendery Construction, Inc. recommends doing basement revisions while the economy is experiencing a high. Starting basement remodeling projects in the summer is an excellent idea because children are not in the kitchen as often. Many of Pendery Construction, Inc.’s basement renovations include transformations into entertainment bars, bedrooms, theaters, or recreational rooms.



Pendery Construction, Inc. is an expert in many areas of the home, including bath remodeling Cincinnati. Some of the company’s most popular bathroom projects include reworking master baths and hall baths; tubs and showers; and floor tiles,



Clients who have used Pendery Construction, Inc.’s services have always been pleased with the company’s workmanship.



“We’ve used Pendery for more than 21 years,” stated Claudia Kimener, a former client. “The thing that stands out the most about Pendery is their staff’s professionalism. They’ve remodeled everything in my home better than I dreamed it could be.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Pendery Construction, Inc. and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Pendery Construction, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Pendery Construction has spent the past three decades enhancing area homes with its signature craftsmanship. Started by Dan Pendery, a general carpenter, the company has grown from a one-man operation to a diverse mix of skilled employees and contractors. With more than 50 years’ combined industry experience, the owners and employees of the company are well suited to continue the Pendery tradition—quality home renovations with exceptional customer care. For more information, please visit http://www.penderyconstruction.com