Home Restoration Contractors Now Serving Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land Texas with No Trip Charge

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The staff at Amazing Renovations knows it is crucial that homeowners have someone to call in case of an emergency. For this reason, Amazing Renovations is now going beyond their service area to include Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land Texas. They understand that storm damage repairs require immediate assistance and aim to help those in the Greater Houston area with any repair or renovation needs they may have.



Amazing Renovations covers any repair needs for water damage with exemplary customer service. This includes both emergency water extraction and mold testing and remediation. The skilled team members work hard to get repairs completed in a timely fashion, as they respect the customer’s time. Beyond this, they understand that getting the job done correctly and keeping the homeowner informed is an important part of any repair or renovation process.



By providing a quick response time, the Amazing Renovations crew can easily provide anyone with repair needs with assistance when they need it the most. With the new announcement of no extra travelling costs, they provide mold testing and remediation, emergency water extraction, and storm damage repairs along with their other water damage repair services in Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Kingwood, Conroe, and The Woodlands.



For those in the Houston area, or residents of the other cities listed above, Amazing Renovations is offering their repair and renovation services for all types of situations that cause damage. For those interested in finding out more about Amazing Renovations, or to schedule an appointment without being charged for extra travelling costs, visit http://houstontxwaterrestoration.com or call 281-456-2483 today.