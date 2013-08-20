Home Sales Are Booming in Willow Oak Village, Grovetown, GA

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Willow Oak Village has been a popular development since Bill Beazley Homes broke ground. Now, sales in the community have exploded due to the opening of a resort-style pool and the availability of larger two-story homes.



“Folks have loved Willow Oak since day one, but with the new pool opening, it’s even easier for people to decide to call this amazing community home. And now we have these larger homes available for around $200,000. Larger families are beginning to discover how wonderful it is to live in Willow Oaks.” – Nicole Trask, Real Estate Agent



Willow Oak Village is one of the most beautiful communities in Grovetown, Georgia. With its green grass, tree-lined streets and friendly atmosphere, it is the place to buy a home and live in a wonderful Georgia community.



“Every day, people come and look at our homes and are amazed. With hardwood and ceramic flooring, gourmet kitchens and clean lines throughout the homes, they instantly fall in love. Then when they find out that there are a variety of floor plans, including two-story homes and prices from around $150,000 to over $200,000, they often end up buying a home.” – Nicole Trask



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new-home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Grovetown, Fort Gordon Area, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta, Graniteville, and Aiken in South Carolina.



If you would like more information about this Willow Oak Village, please contact Nicole Trask at 706-925-2640 or email at ntrask@prubeazleyrealestate.com. You can view available homes for sale and learn more about the best neighborhood in Grovetown here.