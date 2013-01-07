Home Security Company Reviewers Best-Home-Security-Companies.com Reveals Top Security System Picks

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- In a newly released collection of reviews, security system ratings site Best Home Security Companies has recently announced their list of the best home security companies in the business.



The website’s new reviews have ranked ADT, Vivint, Protect America, and Life Shield as North America’s leading security service providers, respectively, with Frontpoint Security heading the list.



Best Home Security Companies’ reviews are thorough: each provide an overall assessment of a company’s services, highlight the company’s key features, and inform the reader of the prices. The website also allows customers to rate each company’s service and post reviews so that potential customers can be informed by those who have had direct contact with the company. Best Home Security Companies even offers contact information for each company.



For example, in the Frontpoint Security review, the website praises the system’s flexibility, easy installation kit, and 30-day risk-free trial. Frontpoint Security is also very affordable since rates start at $35 per month. In ratings added by clients, readers can see that Frontpoint Security is graded 9.4 out of 10 stars. Readers are also able to access multiple reviews about the company.



The website is dedicated to providing their customers with the newest information about top security companies that will guarantee their safety. Best Home Security Companies aims to educate the public on many available home security systems, placing emphasis on the quality of service and customer satisfaction.



Best Home Security Companies recommends that individuals invest in a home security system in order to protect the lives of their families. According to information posted on the website, “eight thousand home invasions occur in North America every day and 38% of assaults and 60% of rapes occur in home invasions.” In addition to saving lives, home security systems can also safeguard personal belongings and other treasured items.



Best Home Security Companies encourages individuals with any questions or comments to contact their support staff via the form available on their website.



About Best Home Security Companies

Best Home Security Companies allows customers to get real unbiased information about leading home security companies across the nation. The website offers reviews and ratings that can be very helpful material for potential customers in the market for the best security company for them. Best Home Security Companies has been advertised on major news networks such as BBC News, CNN, Fox News, and USA Today. For more information, please visit http://best-home-security-companies.com/