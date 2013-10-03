Home Security Experts Best-Home-Security-Companies.com Name FrontPoint Security to Top Spot for 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Best-Home-Security-Companies.com, a home security review site that combines customer and professional reviews to help homeowners pick the best security company, names FrontPoint Security to the number one position of home security companies for 2013. By comparing the top five security companies in the U.S., Best-Home-Security-Companies.com gives readers the confidence to select the best options for their needs while keeping their homes and families safe and secure.



Based on over 1,700 user reviews that rate FrontPoint with 9.2 out of 10 stars, Best-Home-Security-Companies.com finds that FrontPoint is the best home security investment available. Users continually rate their services as dependable, easy to use and install, with the flexibility to grow and change as the family's needs change. Key features include home automation including door locks, thermostat and appliance control; mobile smart phone applications; video camera integration viewable on a mobile phone; burglary, fire, environmental and life safety alarms; and a friendly and knowledgeable customer service staff to answer questions.



According to an article on the site, "FrontPoint has quickly become the best value in home security systems. They offer a do-it-yourself installation kit that is simple for people of all ages to install in under 30 minutes. The state of the art system utilizes wireless technology that provides maximum flexibility for both homeowners and home renters. The pricing is competitive with all of the major service providers."



With nearly 2.2 million home invasions in 2011 alone, the need for home security is greater than ever. Statistics show that close to 6,000 home invasions occur every day in the U.S., with 38 percent of assaults and 60 percent of rapes occurring during these invasions. Home security systems can protect the lives of family members as well as treasured belongings, often at very affordable prices.



As advertised on BBC CNN, USA Today and Fox News, Best-Home-Security-Companies.com also highlights the latest trends and features in the home security industry including wireless security systems and mobile applications. The site's blog offers tips to consider when choosing the best security company, the facts about the biggest names in home security, and some of the topics that home security companies don't tell their customers.



About Best-Home-Security-Companies

Best-Home-Security-Companies.com is a review sites that compares customer and professional reviews to help its customers pick the best security company. By comparing the top five home security companies in the nation, FrontPoint, Protect America, ADT, Life Shield and Vivint, recommendations from the site highlight the best and most affordable home security options available today. For more information, visit http://www.best-home-security-companies.com.