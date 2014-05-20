Home Security Industry in UK 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Home Security - UK - May 2014



People are far more likely to think they live in an area with a low risk of break-ins than an area of high risk. This creates a sense of false security or even complacency about home security. We see that people’s ownership of home security products is much higher after they have experienced a security incident such as a break-in or a fire, indicating that when awareness rises people will take action to make improvements. So marketing needs to highlight the consequences of bad things happening, before showing the way to a safer, more secure future.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-18

Figure 2: Consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2013 (est)

Market factors

Figure 3: Domestic burglaries, England and Wales, 1981-2013

Figure 4: Number of accidental domestic fires attended by fire service, Great Britain, 2001-12

The changing demographics of the UK

Companies, brands and innovation

Retail distribution

Figure 5: Distribution of home security products, by value, 2013 (est)

The consumer

Figure 6: Incidents in the last five years, March 2014

Figure 7: Home safety products installed or replaced since moving into present home, March 2014

Figure 8: Risk of burglary in the area, March 2014

Ways people prevent break-ins

Figure 9: Ways of preventing burglary or break-ins, March 2014

Attitudes towards home safety

Figure 10: Attitudes towards home safety, March 2014

Preferred retailers for home security products

Figure 11: Preferred retailers for security products, March 2014

Figure 12: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home security products, March 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



How relevant is the ‘Smart Home’ in the market for security products and services?

The facts

The implications

Does it matter to people that their retailers are trained and qualified?

The facts

The implications

What matters more – to feel secure or to be secure?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Retired for Hire

Trend: Life Hacking



Internal Market Environment



Key points

Falling numbers of domestic burglaries

Figure 13: Domestic burglaries, England and Wales, 1981-2013

Looking for burglary hotspots

Beware of the dog

Figure 14: Dog ownership, by age and socio-economic group, July 2013

Figure 15: Dog ownership, by size of household, July 2013

Secured by Design

Neighbourhood Watch (www.ourwatch.org.uk)

Rainy weather dampens fires

Figure 16: Number of accidental domestic fires attended by fire service, Great Britain, 2001-12

Smoke alarm legislation

Smoke alarm ownership

Figure 17: Percentage of homes with smoke alarms, Great Britain, 2001-08

Smoke alarms detect fires earlier and reduce death rates

Smoke alarm failures

Carbon monoxide alarms



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Broader Market Environment



Key points

A million more households

The housing market returns to growth

Figure 18: UK residential housing transactions, 2009-15

Seven in 10 now own a smartphone

Figure 19: Personal ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-December 2013

Summary of key economic and demographic trends



Competitive Context



Key points

Figure 20: Index of consumer spending on goods and services for the home, 2008-13

Figure 21: Consumer spending on goods and services for the home, 2008 and 2013



Strengths and Weaknesses in the Market



Strengths

Weaknesses



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Google enters home security via the takeover of Nest

Mintel Inspire Trend: Cam Cam

A smarter home: ADT Pulse

Mintel inspire trend: Access All Areas

Environmentally safe: Alarm.com

Mintel inspire trend: Eco and Ego

The rise of the ‘smart lock’

Love Master Lock: a unique combination

Symbiotic alarms



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Figure 22: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-18

Flat market conditions

Figure 23: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-13

Figure 24: Consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2013 (est)

Market segmentation

Figure 25: Estimated consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2008-13

Intruder alarms and external lighting

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Locks and other hardware



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