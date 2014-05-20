Home Security Industry in UK 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Home Security - UK - May 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Home Security - UK - May 2014
People are far more likely to think they live in an area with a low risk of break-ins than an area of high risk. This creates a sense of false security or even complacency about home security. We see that people’s ownership of home security products is much higher after they have experienced a security incident such as a break-in or a fire, indicating that when awareness rises people will take action to make improvements. So marketing needs to highlight the consequences of bad things happening, before showing the way to a safer, more secure future.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-18
Figure 2: Consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2013 (est)
Market factors
Figure 3: Domestic burglaries, England and Wales, 1981-2013
Figure 4: Number of accidental domestic fires attended by fire service, Great Britain, 2001-12
The changing demographics of the UK
Companies, brands and innovation
Retail distribution
Figure 5: Distribution of home security products, by value, 2013 (est)
The consumer
Figure 6: Incidents in the last five years, March 2014
Figure 7: Home safety products installed or replaced since moving into present home, March 2014
Figure 8: Risk of burglary in the area, March 2014
Ways people prevent break-ins
Figure 9: Ways of preventing burglary or break-ins, March 2014
Attitudes towards home safety
Figure 10: Attitudes towards home safety, March 2014
Preferred retailers for home security products
Figure 11: Preferred retailers for security products, March 2014
Figure 12: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home security products, March 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
How relevant is the ‘Smart Home’ in the market for security products and services?
The facts
The implications
Does it matter to people that their retailers are trained and qualified?
The facts
The implications
What matters more – to feel secure or to be secure?
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Retired for Hire
Trend: Life Hacking
Internal Market Environment
Key points
Falling numbers of domestic burglaries
Figure 13: Domestic burglaries, England and Wales, 1981-2013
Looking for burglary hotspots
Beware of the dog
Figure 14: Dog ownership, by age and socio-economic group, July 2013
Figure 15: Dog ownership, by size of household, July 2013
Secured by Design
Neighbourhood Watch (www.ourwatch.org.uk)
Rainy weather dampens fires
Figure 16: Number of accidental domestic fires attended by fire service, Great Britain, 2001-12
Smoke alarm legislation
Smoke alarm ownership
Figure 17: Percentage of homes with smoke alarms, Great Britain, 2001-08
Smoke alarms detect fires earlier and reduce death rates
Smoke alarm failures
Carbon monoxide alarms
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Broader Market Environment
Key points
A million more households
The housing market returns to growth
Figure 18: UK residential housing transactions, 2009-15
Seven in 10 now own a smartphone
Figure 19: Personal ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-December 2013
Summary of key economic and demographic trends
Competitive Context
Key points
Figure 20: Index of consumer spending on goods and services for the home, 2008-13
Figure 21: Consumer spending on goods and services for the home, 2008 and 2013
Strengths and Weaknesses in the Market
Strengths
Weaknesses
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Google enters home security via the takeover of Nest
Mintel Inspire Trend: Cam Cam
A smarter home: ADT Pulse
Mintel inspire trend: Access All Areas
Environmentally safe: Alarm.com
Mintel inspire trend: Eco and Ego
The rise of the ‘smart lock’
Love Master Lock: a unique combination
Symbiotic alarms
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Figure 22: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-18
Flat market conditions
Figure 23: Consumer spend on home security hardware, 2008-13
Figure 24: Consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2013 (est)
Market segmentation
Figure 25: Estimated consumer spend on home security hardware, by segment, 2008-13
Intruder alarms and external lighting
Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
Locks and other hardware
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