Home Security Plus Offers New Spy Gadgets

Minnesota, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Home security and alarm specialists Home-Security-Plus.com have released their exciting new range of home security Spy Gadgets, which include a variety of new features designed to track, secure and offer piece of mind for the things in your life you hold dear. Features include; motion activation software, that will automatically switch on the camera when any sense of motion is detected, logger GPS technology that provides location, speed and time using Google Maps, cell phone recon software that allows you to monitor all your activities on a cell phone including logging incoming/outgoing calls and text messages and IR LED for night vision. Furthermore, current home security camera systems have been improved with digital wireless interfaces.



Home-Security-Plus’ line of Spy Gadgets offer clients peace of mind and comfort for those who have home security camera needs and home security camera systems in place. The company’s products, all of which comply with national standards, offer home security solutions and the highest surveillance technology available.



Home-Security-Plus’ website, http://www.home-security-plus.com/, contains more information about each specific product and allows you to make an informed choice about which would best suit your home security and home security camera needs. You can also contact Home-Security-Plus via on online submission on their website.



About Home-Security-Plus

Home-Security-Plus is a family owned home security business with over 10 years’ experience in home security systems and security surveillance. They understand the feeling of wanting to protect the things that you have worked hard for, and keeping those things safe with the best home security technologies is their main priority. Customer service is what Home-Security-Plus prides itself upon and the company has stayed true to these ethics with years of experience to help clients with selection, installations and any potential technical issues.