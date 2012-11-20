Home Security Review Website Best-Home-Security-Companies.com Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The leading home security companies review website Best-Home-Security-Companies.com recently marked its one-year anniversary for providing comprehensive reviews of the top home security system providers. The website features detailed reviews of the top security system providers, which are rated according to thousands of rating reviews from users.



With more than 8,000 home invasions occurring in North America every day, more homeowners are exploring the possibilities of home security systems. For the last year, the review website Best-Home-Security-Companies.com has made it their goal to provide all of the newest information about home security companies, their services and customer satisfaction. “We’re dedicated to helping people educate themselves with unbiased information on home security systems so that they can make the best decision before making their choice of systems, plans and providers,” said a Best-Home-Security-Companies.com website spokesperson.



The website recently celebrated their one-year anniversary of compiling all of the best information on each of the leading home security companies and sharing that collected information with consumers. Currently, the website has rated the top five home security companies as FrontPoint, ADT, Vivint, Protect America and Life Shield. Each review provides a breakdown of the security company’s reputation/time within the industry, product features, pertinent technology, service plans and cost as well as specials and value-added incentives such as free trials or free installation. In addition, reads will also find thousands of comprehensive reviews from actual clients and website readers.



Readers can also access their blog with a variety of articles regarding alarm systems and how to choose a provider. The articles run the gamut from the importance of a company’s longevity, history and technological advances to separating the myths from the truths about home security systems. “Everything that we have posted on the website for the last year is meant to help customers make the best decisions,” said the review website spokesperson. “Ultimately, our goal is to help homeowners understand what the best companies and technologies can bring to bear to help keep their loved ones and possessions safe from harm.” For more information, please visit http://best-home-security-companies.com



