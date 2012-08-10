Home Security San Antonio Releases Latest ADT Interactive Smart Home Security Solution

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Home Security San Antonio today announced addition of latest line of ADT Interactive Smart Security Solution to its home security solutions. The updated version also features ADT Pulse for android.



The home security system along with remote monitoring by ADT Pulse will provide fire, intrusion and carbon monoxide monitoring. Consumers have high expectations from this product since it comes from ADT. “People can also use ADT Pulse with both IOS and Android Phones. The system will help them to remotely access as well as control their home security arrangement. This new product will also help in controlling loads of other functionalities which include lighting, room climate control, video of events and much more. With this addition we expect to become a leader in home security solutions and sales of ADT San Antonio” said James Russell, media representative of the company.



Research has shown the concurrent quality of ADT Pulse has extensive application for today’s mobile customer. Sales figures are agreeing with benefits, hardly a year has passed and Pulse has covered more than one fourth of the novel housing sales. New add-ons comprise of an interior low-radiance wireless camera, a wireless touch monitor, an out-of-doors IR camera which is also wireless, and a Wi-Fi repeater. “This wholesome combination of solutions will lift the standards of San Antonio Home Security and help the company in consolidating its market lead.” says Mr Russell.



The beta edition of the Android App completes the all-round smart-phone capability of ATD Pulse. In addition to home security functions, this service lets consumers support and defuse safety services and manage thermostats, lights, and appliances remotely. Users can modify the application programs to mail images or videos either from their homes or business. The ADT Pulse BETA version of Android is at present accessible free of charge from the Home Security San Antonio Company.



About Home Security San Antonio Inc

Homesecuritysanantoniotx.net is an electronic service supplier company based in San Antonio, TX. The company is authorized dealer for ADT products in San Antonio area. Founded in 2002, Home Security San Antonio has serviced over 1 million customers till date. To know more please visit http://homesecuritysanantoniotx.net/.



