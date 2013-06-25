Home Security Systems Are Reviewed in Newly-Redesigned Website Top-Home-Security-Systems.net

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Top-Home-Security-Systems.net, a website that is devoted to providing consumers with in-depth reviews of home security systems, has just launched its completely redesigned website. The site now has an entirely new and much more user-friendly look as well as an updated theme.



Over the years, home security systems have grown in popularity. Many people are comforted by the knowledge that their home is protected in case of a break in, and some customers can even get a lower rate on their homeowners insurance if they have a security system installed. However, deciding which company is best and offers the specific features they are looking for can be a time consuming and confusing process involving hours of online research and phone calls.



Thanks to Top-Home-Security-Systems.net, consumers now have a one-stop shop when it comes to learning about many of the home security companies that are available. In addition to reading in-depth information about five of the top companies, the site also includes helpful and unbiased reviews of the businesses.



Using the newly-revised website is easy; homeowners are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the vast amount of information. The companies are all featured prominently on the home page; clicking on the name of each company will bring people to a page filled with more information and reviews.



For example, FrontPoint Security is currently listed in the top spot on the home page. Priced between $34.99 and $49.99 per month, the company provides protection against burglaries, fire, floods and CO poisoning. Because it relies on cellular technology and not a landline, burglars cannot cut any wires to try to disconnect the system.



“The 100 percent cellular feature is almost 100 percent burglar proof,” an article on the website noted, adding that because fires can start when no one is home, a quick response from the fire department is crucial in saving lives and property.



“With FrontPoint systems, help can be sent quickly.”



ADT Security is another company that is reviewed and featured on Top-Home-Security-Systems.net. The company, which has been in business for over 138 years, is priced between $35.99 and $49.99 a month and features 24/7 monitoring, smart phone application, and burglary, fire, environmental and safety alarms.



