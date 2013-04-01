Home Security Systems from Protect America Are Top-Home-Security-Systems.net's Top Choice

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Top Home Security Systems, a website dedicated to providing unbiased reviews about top home security systems across the United States, has recently announced that Protect America obtained the number one position on their list of top picks for security system providers.



Protect America has a current rating of 9.2 out of 10 stars on the Top Home Security Systems website. According to the information provided in Protect America’s review, the company protects homes and small businesses, offers different security products and plans, and saves their clients money. Protect America also provides security monitoring 24 hours per day, seven days a week, and the company has secured over 400,000 different households to date.



“Protect America is a fine example of good home protection,” stated Top Home Security Systems’ review of the provider. “Taking the time to sign up with them is the first step to being safer and protecting home and family in the long run. Protect America is a good company because they are committed to their customers by offering a secure home protection service.”



Individuals can also read responses Protect America’s services, all of which were written by current clients. Each review contains a rating assigned by the customer.



Top Home Security Systems’ list of most popular home security companies also includes FrontPoint Security, ADT Security, LifeShield Security, and Vivint Security. All providers listed on Top Home Security Systems are rated and reviewed by both the website and viewers.



Individuals interested in reading more security provider reviews can log onto the Top Home Security Systems website and browse their collection of articles. The company also publishes a blog that teaches readers about home security-related topics.



Top Home Security Systems can be contacted via the form available on their website.



About Top Home Security Systems

Top Home Security Systems is a review site that ranks and rates home security providers based on customer reviews and star ratings. The company reviews top home security ratings to help their readers make informed choices for the safety of their families, employees, and properties. Top Home Security Systems values their customer’s opinions above all else, and depend on excellent customer and expert reviews to provide unbiased feedback for their readers. For more information, please visit http://www.top-home-security-systems.net