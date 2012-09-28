Providing Video Verification System for Homeowners and Businesses

Minnesota, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Respected leaders in the security surveillance industry, Home-Security-Plus.com is making available its Video Verified Alarm Monitoring system for home and business. Video Verified Alarm Monitoring involves a system of wireless security devices set up around the premises that can detect and record the presence of unauthorized persons; the information is instantly transmitted to a 24/7 monitoring station, which then dispatches a responder to investigate. This surveillance system can be installed in one of two ways, either with dedicated equipment provided and installed by Home-Security-Plus.com, or by augmenting a client’s existing security system and ensuring its compatibility with the company’s off-site monitoring stations. Customers can choose traditional alarm monitoring or alarm monitoring that is augmented with visual verification.



The company’s catalog of surveillance and home security devices includes state-of-the-art alarm systems, analog security cameras, IP cameras, CCTV cameras, digital video recorders (DVRs), Spy Gadgets, and GPS devices. For a monthly fee, Home-Security-Plus.com also offers comprehensive security monitoring—including Video Verified Alarm Monitoring—and medical alert systems managed by facilities located on the East Coast and the central U.S.



Orders of $199 or more qualify for free shipping, while orders under that amount are subject to a shipping and handling fee of $8.95. All purchases are covered by a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.



For further information, please visit http://www.home-security-plus.com or call 1-866-685-6409.



About Home-Security-Plus.com

A family-owned business based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Home-Security-Plus.com has been providing low-cost, high-quality security surveillance technology since 2005. In addition to selling top-of-the-line security cameras and monitoring systems, the company maintains a team of authorized dealers and installers trained to provide first-rate customer service in compliance with the policies of Home-Security.Plus.com.