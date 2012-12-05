Home Seekers Launch Plethora of New Content with New Mobile Site

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Whether trying to get a first foot on the property ladder, looking for more space as the family grows or finding somewhere to settle down when the birds had fled the nest, finding the perfect property can be a real challenge, especially in the current economic climate. While many real estate websites exist, few are as committed to their users as Home Seekers, a website with comprehensive real estate coverage across Southern California.



The site offers Homes in San Diego, CA, for sale at a range of sizes and prices, as well as Homes in Los Angeles, CA, for sale across the city, from the suburbs to the center. All listings come replete with high quality imagery and a detailed description, as a well as a star-rating given by users who have viewed the property. The dynamic image gallery allows users to get a feel for the exterior and interior of the homes before arranging a viewing, with contact details and a map showing the location in the sidebar. The information on the site includes the price, neighbourhood, size, year built, history and features, making it one of the most comprehensive databases on the web.



The site is unusual as it is owned by local Multiple Listing Service and not national real estate website. This gives home buyers an unprecedented depth of listings and advice that is truly impartial.



As part of their continuing mission to anticipate and deliver above and beyond customer needs, the new mobile website design has been created for maximum compatibility across iPhone, Android and BlackBerry devices, with a powerful set of user tools streamlined for speed and ease of use.



