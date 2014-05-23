Home Services Unlimited Releases Info About Contracting for Basement Finishing

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Home Services Unlimited, LLC has years of experience involving basement finishing in Northern Virginia. With recent stories of disastrous contracting experiences, Home Services Unlimited has released information about contracting for basements, and why hiring a professional is of vital importance.



Home Services Unlimited states that hiring a professional is vital because they understand the importance of keeping a basement dry. Water can cause serious damage; this can be prevented by inspecting the exterior walls and checking that the ground slopes away from foundation walls.



Further protection can be implemented by a professional checking downspouts for blockage and implementing polyurethane sheeting, which keeps moisture from seeping in, and insulation should be chosen that provides some form of vapor barrier.



Additionally, basement finishing in Northern Virginia should utilize furring. This allows for a ½ inch of space between the interior and exterior walls and keeps moisture from reaching indoors.



Home Services Unlimited states that hiring a professional is important because it assures proper codes will be followed. Building permits are required for basement finishing in Northern Virginia, and should be obtained prior to starting the process. Furthermore, building plans must be drawn to gain approval for the remodel.



Code states that a finished basement requires an emergency escape and rescue door to the outside. The basement must be inspected upon completion to ensure construction is in accordance with the code and approved plans. Hiring a professional to conduct basement finishing in Northern Virginia is the best way to guarantee that a basement is finished correctly and aligns with required code.



For more information about basement finishing, please visit: HSULLC.com.



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit http://www.homeservicesunltd.com/