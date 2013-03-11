Home Show Management Produces Home Improvement, Interior Design and Remodeling Shows at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The continued improvements in South Florida’s housing market, coupled with the national growth in home improvement spending, has Home Show exhibitors in the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show very optimistic. The show, which opens to the public and trade March 22-24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, represents millions of dollars in sales for participating businesses from throughout the state of Florida and around the country.



Home improvement spending in 2012 represented one out of every six dollars added to the GDP (the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University). Projections indicate an even larger contribution to the 2013 GDP, and current momentum in existing home sales and low financing costs support that projection. “The Home Show is the easiest way to shop for home improvements and become a more educated consumer,” said Sharon Berube, spokesperson for the show producers. “South Florida homeowners can compare products, speak directly with company representatives, and do so in a one-stop, dynamic venue. That is the heart of the Home Show.”



Homeowners looking to renovate or better utilize existing living spaces will find inspiration in Florida’s original Home Show, specializing in South Florida home improvement for over thirty years. A diversity of products and services are the focus in this interactive setting. Special show pricing is featured throughout the show, making it an easy and economical way to shop for home improvements.



Complimentary seminars on home improvement and design topics are an added benefit to attendees and this year’s show promises to offer informative speakers. Mark Brunetz, Emmy-Award winning TV host of Style Network’s Clean House, author and celebrity home designer will share insights into de-cluttering and organizing as a principle of design. By beginning with the question “how do you want to live,” Mark will guide show attendees through his philosophical approach to de-cluttering. In addition, several South Florida interior design professionals will speak on a variety of interior design topics, offering easy-to-follow guidelines that can be applied by homeowners. Visit www.homeshowspecials.com for a complete schedule of events.



This year’s feature exhibit offers ways to improve the utility of valuable spaces surrounding the house. Exterior areas, once used primarily for landscapes and gardening, are now prime real estate for outdoor kitchen and dining areas, bars and intimate spaces for entertaining guests at home. A celebration of international design influences will be featured in the Designer Showcase. Original room designs, created by South Florida interior design professionals, will celebrate the design influences from Colombia, Cuba, Europe and Mediterranean countries.



Show hours: Friday and Saturday (3/22-23) noon-10:30 pm.; Sunday(3/24) noon-7:30 pm.



The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is produced by Home Show Management Corp. and Perl Advertising Group. For more information, visit homeshowspecials.com or call 305-667-9299.Like us on Facebook at FloridaHomeShow and follow us on Twitter @FLHomeShows for details leading up to the show.