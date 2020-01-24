Home Staging Long Island Transforms Everyday Long Island Homes Into Luxury Interior Spaces

North Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- The most recent real estate data shows that a home or apartment staged and redesigned by a professional home staging expert can result in up to a 10% higher sale price. Although this may not mean much for lower priced properties, this is significant for properties selling for $500,000 or more. In addition, properties staged by professionals sell up to 70% quicker than properties without staging.



Long Island, New York has an abundance of homes of all types and ranges in value. The unique aspect of Long Island home ownership is that many homeowners will purchase a new home while leaving their previous home on the market for sale. The homeowner pays two mortgages at once until the previous home is sold. The prospect of yielding a higher sale price along with paying the previous mortgage for a shorter period of time persuades many homeowners into bringing in a home staging expert.



Home Staging Island works with homeowners who may own a typical residential house, luxury home, townhouse, condominium or even apartment in either Nassau County or Suffolk County. They know they need to spark the imagination of the buyer viewing the space the moment they walk in. Thoughtful planning and creativity can transform a dull and lifeless space to a unique experience for a prospective buyer. Expertly designed spaces are what sellers use today to make their property shine among the crowded Long Island housing market.



A representative from the company made the statement, "Our goal is to bring in our professional decorators, interior designers, color specialists, and staging experts to prepare each home with beautiful furnishings and creative use of space with the intention of selling for a record-high price in record time."



The home staging process has various aspects and nuances that the average homeowner wouldn't know how to approach. The experts at Home Staging Island study the market diligently. What sells well in one area won't necessarily work well in another. Styles, demographics and trends vary from town to town especially between the very different areas of Nassau County and Suffolk County Long Island. Home Staging Island also works extensively in other suburban areas of Queens, Westchester County, and Connecticut.



About Home Staging Island

Home Staging Island is a group of professionals that focus on curb appeal and interior beauty, which are the most important aspects to today's property buyers. Nassau County and Suffolk County property owners best interests are best served by a focus on functional interior design and a specialization in upscale luxury design without the expensive price tag of traditional NYC interior design firms and long drawn out turnaround times. The company has massive inventories of upscale luxury furnishings, artwork and luxury decor items. Any property of any size can be transformed within a 3-14 day time-frame.



