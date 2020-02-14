Home Textiles Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Summary



A textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes is called a technical textile. A technical textile used in home furnishing and clothing is called hometech textile. The hometech textiles market comprises a strong part of the technical textile market including upholstered furniture industry. Household textiles and furnishings. Hometech textiles range from filter products used in vacuum cleaners to fiber fills in mattresses and pillows.

Hometech products are made of both synthetic and natural fibers. Hometech textiles are widely utilized in furniture & interior decoration, sun protection, cushion materials, carpeting, fireproofing, wall coverings, flooring and textile reinforced fittings etc. Hometech textiles ranks 4th largest in sales of all the other technical textiles. Western Economies account for the biggest market share of hometech textiles followed by Asia Pacific. Hometech Textile products are in continuous use by household as well as commercial sectors.



This report focuses on Hometech Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hometech Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hometech Textiles in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hometech Textiles manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Polymer Group Inc.

Freudenberg

TWE Group

Ahlstrom Corporation

Dupont Chemicals

Aadinath Hometech etc.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Segment by Type

Bathroom

Bedroom

Living room

Kitchen



Segment by Application

Commericial

Household



