Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Expected to Generate $45,956.3 Million Revenue in 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global home-use beauty devices market is predicted to reach a value of $45,956.3 million by 2030, advancing at a 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of skin diseases, surging geriatric population, increasing disposable income, growing hormonal disorders, and rising awareness regarding beauty devices.



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/home-use-beauty-devices-market/report-sample



In terms of technology, the home-use beauty devices market is divided into vibrational, laser/light, radiofrequency (RF) energy, microneedling, nano-iconic, and electroporation, among which, the laser/light division is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the near future. This is due to the increasing utilization of light-based home-use beauty devices around the world for a number of applications. These devices further have several benefits, such as high convenience. Laser can further shrink swelling and redness associated with some skin conditions without harming other skin areas.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the home-use beauty devices market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the home-use beauty devices market participants

- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the home-use beauty devices market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders



On the basis of indication, the market is classified into hair removal, acne treatment, cleansing, skin rejuvenation/anti-aging, hair growth, oxygen/facial steaming, cellulite reduction, dermarolling, and others. Out of these, the skin rejuvenation/anti-aging classification is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years, as home-use beauty devices are widely being utilized for treating several skin conditions, including sun-induced freckles, wrinkles, pigmentation, fine lines, age spots, and blemishes. As these devices have no-side effects and no risk of burning, their demand is increasing across the globe.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Home-Use Beauty Device Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/home-use-beauty-devices-market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth in the home-use beauty devices market in the years to come, owing to the surging geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding such devices in the region. In addition, the availability of key brands and the introduction of cheaper devices in the region is further resulting in the high adoption of home-use beauty devices by people. These products are available online, which makes it easy for people to buy them at low cost.



Some other key players operating in the home-use beauty devices market are Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, L'Oréal SA, Home Skinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., YA-MAN Ltd., MTG Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, LightStim, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Conair Corporation, Cyden Limited, and The Procter & Gamble Company.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Technology

- Laser/Light

- Vibrational

- Radiofrequency Energy

- Nano-Iconic

- Microneedling

- Electroporation



Based on Indication

- Hair Removal

- Cleansing

- Acne Treatment

- Skin Rejuvenation/Anti-Aging

- Oxygen/Facial Steaming

- Hair Growth

- Dermarolling

- Cellulite Reduction



Related Reports



Skincare Devices Market



The skincare devices are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand in APAC, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, owing to a large population, higher prevalence of skin diseases and obesity, and aging population in the region.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/skin-care-devices-market



U.S. Beauty Devices Market



The U.S. beauty devices market is expected to reach $32.5 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence. The market is mainly driven by growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin diseases and hair loss, and increasing healthcare expenditure.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-beauty-devices-market