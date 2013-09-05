Envirovent's Innovative HeatSava Shortlisted for Energy Awards

Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- This is a great achievement, the energy awards acknowledges the accomplishments of companies and individuals who are committed to increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.



The heatSava is a through the wall Single Room Heat Recovery Unit, ideal for kitchen and bathroom ventilation in both retrofit and new build projects. Designed for people who are looking for new and innovative ways to save energy and money, the unit recovers up to 75% of heat that would normally be lost through traditional extract ventilation whilst providing continuous all year round good indoor air quality.



The heatSava requires no user intervention as its intelligent humidity tracking controls constantly monitor humidity levels. The motor speed rises and falls in direct correlation with any rise or fall in the levels of humidity in the home – eliminating nuisance running and saving energy.



At last year’s Energy Awards, EnviroVent won the Retrofit Project of the Year (in conjunction with City West Housing Trust) for Engels House.



The award ceremony will take place on the 4 December 2013 at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.



About EnviroVent

EnviroVent offer a wide and varied range of eco-friendly and innovative ventilation systems, designed to deliver homes with fresh and filtered air. Choose from their range of energy efficient condensation-control solutions to reduce humidity levels and provide household with fresh, filtered air, diminishing damp, and condensation and mould problems.



To find out more about Envirovent; visit http://www.homeventilation.co.uk/ or call now at 0845 272 7807.