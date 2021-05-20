Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- The Latest survey report on Global Home Ventilator Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Home Ventilator organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc.(United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (New Zealand), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (United Kingdom), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Air Liquide (France), Zoll Medical (United States) and Allied Healthcare Products (United States).



Summary

What is Home Ventilator Market Scope?



Home Ventilator is a device that helps a patient to breathe in oxygen or breathe out carbon dioxide, entirely or partially at home. Ventilators assist in getting oxygen into the lungs and removal of carbon dioxide from the body. A ventilator can be administered non-invasively or invasively to a patient. Nowadays, ventilators available in the market are volume-based or pressure based. Home care ventilators are exclusively used in-home care settings. Moreover, the rising number of COVID-19 patients across the globe this surging the demand for a home ventilator.



The market study is being classified by Type (Pneumatic Ventilators, Electronic Ventilators and Electro-pneumatic Ventilators), by Application (Respiratory Diseases, Spinal Cord Injuries, Neuromuscular Disorders and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.



The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Key players operating in the global home ventilator market include Philips Healthcare, ResMed Inc., GE Healthcare, and Medtronic Plc. The Players having a strong hold in the market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed Inc., GE Healthcare, and Medtronic Plc. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that European and United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Home Ventilator market throughout the predicted period.



Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc.(United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (New Zealand), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (United Kingdom), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Air Liquide (France), Zoll Medical (United States) and Allied Healthcare Products (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Vyaire Medical Inc. (United States), Nanotronics (United States), BMC Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Dima Italia Srl (Italy), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States), Servona GmbH (Germany) and Siare Engineering International Group Srl (Italy).



Segmentation Analysis



HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Home Ventilator market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Home Ventilator has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Market Influencers and their development strategies



On 30th March 2020, Medtronic plc has announced it is publicly sharing the design specifications for the Puritan Bennett™ 560 (PB 560) to enable participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19. This decision is consistent with the recent FDA Guidance and in accordance with the public health and medical response of governmental agencies globally.

On 10th August 2020, Nanotronics Health, LLC, a subsidiary of Nanotronics has announced that it has obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its non-invasive ventilator, nHale™, for at-home use. Nanotronics Health, LLC, also received authorization for the nHale™ to be used with supplemental oxygen under a doctor's prescription.



Influencing Market Trend



Due to the Outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19 across the Globe



Market Drivers



Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and Growing Preference to Home Health Care Ventilators

Rise in Investment by Public and Private Sectors for the Advancement of Health Care and Surge in Technological Innovations



Opportunities



Manufacturers are Investing Research and Development, Advanced Techniques and Strategies to Develop Novel Processes for Manufacturing of Technologically Enhanced Devices for Homecare Ventilators



Restraints



Lack of Awareness among People, Specifically in Developing Countries like India, Brazil, and Many Others



Challenges



Resistance From Physicians for Technology Transition



Key Target Audience



Home Ventilator Manufacturers, Research Organizations and Consulting Companies, Potential Technology Investors, Regulatory & Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors, End Users and Other



