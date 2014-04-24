New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Video in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- 2013 marked another year of decline for home video, with retail sales falling by 11% in volume terms and 13% in constant value terms. Only BD players registered positive sales growth.
Euromonitor International's Home Video in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery and Entertainment Software Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Home Improvement and Gardening Supplies Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in India to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Brazil to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Italy to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Germany to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in China to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Japan to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2017
- Global Electrical and Electronics Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2017