Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Video in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Home video value sales grow by 2% in 2012 thanks to the increasing popularity of LCD TVs, which many consumers preferred to their old TVs with, and two main reasons caused this trend. Firstly, the switch from analogue to digital broadcasting forced consumers to buy a new TV as their older one did not support the new broadcasting. Secondly, the new internet-enabled TVs and 3D screen types convinced consumers to buy a new TV set, which accounted for the most increase of home video. Other home...
Euromonitor International's Home Video in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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