Homebuyers Turn to Theredpin for Exclusive Access to More Than 34,000 Home Listings in the GTA

With the holidays over and spring in the air, a number of people throughout the Greater Toronto area are beginning their search for the perfect condo or home. And the first place the large majority of them will start their quest is not with a visit to a local real estate agent, but rather by logging onto the Internet.



In fact, roughly 95 percent of Canadians begin their search for a home online.



But knowing where to find the greatest selection of real estate and knowledgeable insight from professionals online can be difficult.



Featuring exclusive access to more than 21,000 MLS® resale home listings and more than 13,000 new condo listings, full-service online brokerage company TheRedPin.com offers registered users the largest database of Toronto real estate listings on the Internet. And unlike other online listing services who simply provide data, TheRedPin also offers professional guidance and real estate services, helping homebuyers from the beginning of their search to the closing on their property.



Featuring a database nearly 1.6 times larger than the MLS® itself, registered users can look for homes for sale throughout Toronto and the GTA with the site’s easy-to-use “Explore” function. A map pinpoints the locations of all the available condos and homes in a given area, allowing users to review a wide range of info, including floor plans, neighbourhoods, school rankings, amenities, local businesses, investment stats and much more.



Once a customer is ready to visit one of the Toronto lofts available, a professional agent from TheRedPin will book an appointment for a tour and will even meet them onsite to provide advice on the unit.



To take it a step further, when a customer is ready to buy, TheRedPin will help prepare the offer, do the due diligence and recommend the right professionals to help with the purchase. As an added bonus, if a customer buys a new condo, they will receive 25 percent of TheRedPin.com's commission as cash-back at the time of closing as part of TheRedPin Rebate Program.



TheRedPin has already made quite a splash in the Toronto real estate industry and amongst its registered users due to their impressive database of home listings, as well as their high level of customer service and professional assistance.



“This site is absolutely amazing. I had to toggle between Realtor.ca, Google Maps and the School Board websites to get the information you are providing me in just one click. Fantastic,” said Charlie K., a registered user of TheRedPin.com.



To become a registered user or to explore the largest database of Toronto home listings available on the Internet, visit http://www.TheRedPin.com



About TheRedPin.com

TheRedPin is a five star customer experience company that makes home buying a ridiculously easy, trustworthy and fulfilling experience. TheRedPin has GTA's largest database of residential homes for sale, including all available resale properties (MLS® listings) as well as new and pre-construction condominiums. As Canada's first online brokerage, TheRedPin offers an end-to-end service starting with searching, discovering and finally buying your ideal home. Furthermore, it replaces unnecessary aspects of the process, such as contracts and fees, with transparency of information and quality of service.



Contact Information:

180 Bloor St. West, Unit 602,

Toronto M5S 2V6

416-800-0812