New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Due to the increasing acceptance and inclination of patients towards the newly developed advanced testing kits over traditional ones, the global demand for homecare pregnancy test kits is growing at a significant rate. Each year, research and development are carried out enormously in order to substantialize the testing technique, and government agencies invest a handful of the sum in their R&D, which boosts market growth by a wide margin during the forecast period.



Technological advances in research, an increase in the incidence of unplanned pregnancy globally, an increase in R&D and an improvement in the efficacy and clinical results of the testing kits are the main factors responsible for driving the growth of the home care pregnancy test kit market. In addition, market growth is driven by the rise in healthcare expenditure and growing demand for self-contained and rapid test results coupled with the increasing age of first-pregnancy women. In developing countries like India and China, there is also an increasingly growing disposable income, which is combined with the fact that the middle class is expanding on a wide scale in these regions. Growing investment by key market players in the production of goods in the emerging market is therefore expected to ultimately drive the growth of the overall market. In addition, during the forecast era, due to steady product innovation, better accuracy, and the implementation of an improved marketing strategy are driving the demand for home care pregnancy test kits.



Get Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3170



However, limiting factors such as lack of knowledge among the population, lack of testing efficiency and high kit prices, especially in the developing region, and stringent government regulations, act as a constraint on the near-future global market for homecare pregnancy test kits.



The North America homecare pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to dominate the global scenario. The major driving factors for the growth can be attributed to the extensive R&D activities that provide a platform for growth through consistent new product approvals.



In the Asia Pacific region, the products are easily available as there are many vendors across the region. The growing demand for pregnancy testing has been observed in different countries of the region such as India and China, countries with the highest population in the world. Additionally, UNESCO estimates that the average birth rate in Southeast Asia among females aged 15 to 19 is 47 births per 1000, higher than the average 35 births per 1000 in South Asia.



The COVID-19 impact on homecare pregnancy test kits market:



The COVID-19 outbreak posed questions about patients coping with other underlying conditions, such as pregnancy, that can affect the immune system. However, numerous guidelines have been laid down by government authorities to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals. Over the weeks, the market experienced a decline, which could continue over the next few months. In healthcare, the expanded patient pool suffering from COVID-19 has disturbed the equilibrium. The Asia Pacific area has been affected by this pandemic the most, with India being the latest epicentre of the epidemic. In multiple nations, several initiatives have come to a temporary halt. Output and the supply chain have been put on hold, causing losses for suppliers, distributors and customers. For the time being the economy could be facing a slowdown.



Key participants in homecare pregnancy test kits market include:



· Abbott Laboratories



· Boditech Med Inc.



· Cardinal Health



· Confirm Biosciences



· Germaine Laboratories



· Siemens



· Piramal Enterprises



· Danaher Corporation



· Procter & Gamble Co.



· Quidel Corporation



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/homecare-pregnancy-test-kits-market



Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global homecare pregnancy test kit market on the basis of Type of test, product, sales channel, and region:



Type of test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Urine Test for HCG



· Home Blood Test Kits for HCG



· Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Digital Devices



· Strips/Dip Sticks & Cards



· Line Indicators



· Cassette



· Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Pharmacies



· Drug Store



· Online



· Supermarkets



· Others



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3170



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Middle East & Africa



· Latin America



Related Reports:



Neuroendoscopy Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neuroendoscopy-market



Catheter Securement Devices Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/catheter-securement-devices-market



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com