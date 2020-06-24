Homecare Telehealth Market COVID -19 Impact : Size, Share, Top Companies, Development, Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application, Demand Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The telehealth market offers many ways to ease the pressure on health professionals with the global population growing and healthcare service tensions growing. Using modern healthcare technology, numerous people from different areas are connected to the provision of patient awareness, primary insurance, and public health services. As per a recent survey, by 2025 the demand in TV would hit $16.7 billion (~€15.20 billion) with a large share of North America.



The homecare telehealth market includes technology-enabled health care services at home, telemedicine, and services such as monitoring, assessment, communications, education, and prevention. In the telehealth market, services such as monitoring, assessment, communication, education and preventative measures include technology-enabled health care, telemedicine. Telehealth frequently provides a broad variety of video conferenced devices, health knowledge and telecommunications. In telehealth, virtual technology and telecommunications provide medical services outside traditional health facilities.



Health standards are changing globally, which has a greater impact on the homecare sector. It is possible to access health care via laptops and smart apps easily through the digitization of developed and industrialized nations by sitting at home. Telehealth uses this equipment / technology to access and manage advanced healthcare and to improve healthcare service through the use of this technology by doctors. Growing numbers of patients with chronic illness, rising geriatric population and tendency for wellbeing, even at home are key reasons contributing to the development of the global homecare telehealth sector. Furthermore, favorable incentive policies for adopting innovative medical equipment and developing healthcare system will further affect the growth of the global market. Some other factors that are expected to promote the growth of the target market include a quick urbanization in developing countries, high mobile phone penetration and the establishment of various app based services. Widespread awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring activities and rapid technological developments in telecommunication are some of the other key factors which lead to high share of telehealth services in the telehealth industry.



Global increase in covid-19 cases has resulted in government advising self-quarantine at home and keep an eye on such patients. Frequent advises and location tracking by the method of various new apps such as Arogya Setu, Solo will to monitor the patient health at home will further contribute to market growth.



The global homecare telehealth market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into testing, screening & monitoring, therapeutic and mobility care. On the basis of application, the global homecare telehealth market is bifurcated into monitoring device, services and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global Homecare Telehealth market include InTouch Technologies, Inc., HelloMD, Dictum Health, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., GlobalMed, Smith Medical, GE Healthcare, American Well, LLC, Doctor On Demand, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telehealth, and SnapMD, Inc..



Some Points From TOC:



Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Homecare Telehealth Market – Key Product Type Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Product Type

4.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

4.2. Therapeutic

4.3. Mobility care



Chapter Five: Global Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Application

5.1. Monitoring device

5.2. Services

5.3. Others



Chapter Six: Global Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

7.1.2. Mobility care

7.1.3. Therapeutic

7.2. North America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Monitoring device

7.2.2. Services

7.2.3. Others

7.3. North America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Homecare Telehealth Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

8.1.2. Mobility care

8.1.3. Therapeutic

8.2. Europe Homecare Telehealth Market – By Application, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Monitoring device

8.2.2. Services

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe Homecare Telehealth Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia-Pacific Homecare Telehealth Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.1.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

9.1.2. Mobility care

9.1.3. Therapeutic

9.2. Asia-Pacific Homecare Telehealth Market – By Application, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Monitoring device

9.2.2. Services

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Asia-Pacific Homecare Telehealth Market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. India

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. South Korea

9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Ten: Latin America Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.1.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

10.1.2. Mobility care

10.1.3. Therapeutic

10.2. Latin America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Application, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Monitoring device

10.2.2. Services

10.2.3. Others

10.3. Latin America Homecare Telehealth Market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Homecare Telehealth Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. Middle East & Africa Homecare Telehealth Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

11.1.1. Testing, screening and monitoring

11.1.2. Mobility care

11.1.3. Therapeutic

11.2. Middle East & Africa Homecare Telehealth Market – By Application, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Monitoring device

11.2.2. Services

11.2.3. Others

11.3. Middle East & Africa Homecare Telehealth Market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.3.1. UAE

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia

11.3.3. Turkey

11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



