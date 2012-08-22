Homecific.com Plans to Revolutionize the Real Estate Market

New Hyde Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Buying a new home is a process that is all too often fraught with difficulty. Getting a mortgage, paying the necessary taxes, and taking care of all the necessary legalities are hard enough, but perhaps the most tricky part is finding a real estate agent that is actually worth dealing with. The same problem exists when people are trying to sell their home.



One website getting a lot of attention in this sector is Homecific.com. Homecific is an online real estate service, designed to take the headache out of finding the right agent to either buy or sell a home.



It’s standard to put a large amount of work into connecting with agents, whether engaged in the sale or purchase of a home. The stated aim of Homecific is to connect users with agents in an easier and more efficient way.



After sign up, users who are trying to find a home or rental can search through thousands of properties to find the perfect house for them. There is space to fill in requirements such as number of bedrooms required and preferred area, as well as minimum and maximum budget. Events such as open houses are also listed.



One of the most popular features of the service is the toll free, instant connection service. Anytime a visitor wants to speak to an agent they no longer have to leave their computer or search for a number. Visitors simply click a button and they are connected without charge to an agent by phone.



Those who are looking to sell a home can search through a directory of reputable real estate agents in their area and contact them through the site. There are comprehensive user reviews of each agent, so users can select the right agent for them based on trustworthiness and effectiveness. User’s personal information is closely protected and the amount of information shared with agents is at the discretion of the customer.



Once a visitor gives their requirements to an agent via the site the agent will trawl the market for the most appropriate properties. This saves the customer time and uses the agents’ skills to unearth properties the customer may not have initially considered.



A spokesperson for the site said:



“We wanted to find a better way of connecting people to real estate agents, so we created Homecific. It’s almost like a real estate social network, with a vast database of agents on the site. One of our most innovative features is the live expert answers section, where users can connect directly with real estate agents and experts around the clock in a live chat. This means removing a great deal of the hassle that is normally associated with contacting real estate agents. We use technology to streamline the process, making it much easier for the end user, and we believe it represents a much better “



For more information please visit http://www.Homecific.com