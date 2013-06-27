Homecoming Dresses 100 Now Offers the Widest and Latest Collection of Low-Cost Dresses

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Homecoming Dresses 100, a high-end online retailer of chic yet affordable homecoming dresses, now offers the widest and latest collection of low-cost dresses for women around the world. With over 10 years experience in creating high quality dresses, the said company is confident to fulfill its mission of providing women with the dress that they have always dreamed of without requiring them to spend a fortune.



At the “New”, “Hot Sale”, “Special” and “Featured” pages of Homecoming Dresses 100’s website, shoppers can check out the latest homecoming dresses. They vary in color, size, length, design and style, so customers can find the one that will best suit their taste and body type. Most of them are discounted for up to 80% off and are offered for free shipping, so customers can save much in their purchase.



Whether shoppers select a standard size or give their custom measurements, all their dresses are tailored for them from scratch. The professional designers and sewers of the company treat every dress with dedication and special care, so the time required in making every dress varies. However, they ensure to deliver every dress quickly in order to meet the demand of customers.



With the satisfaction and convenience that Homecoming Dresses 100 has in store, it was able to catch the attention of several customers all over the world. Shortly after it started in business in the year 2010, it instantly received positive reviews.



“Thank you, my dress arrived today & it is beautiful..I am impressed with your speedy delivery so i will recommend your services to all my friends.” - Hira from Manukau



“Hello. My dress arrived today and I am very pleased. Thank you for getting it to me on time – it’s absolutely beautiful.” - Kathleen from CA



The owners of the said company claim that they do not just choose premium materials, work with skilled craftsmen and partner with professional creative designers, but pay attention to detail during their work process as well to make every woman stunningly beautiful during her special day.



To keep updated of the latest dresses and discounts, the owners advise potential customers to visit their website often. As of now, the company is already making major preparations to create homecoming gowns 2014 .



For more information about Homecoming Dresses 100 and its latest collection of cheap homecoming dresses , visit its website at http://www.homecomingdresses100.com/ . For queries, interested individuals can also send their messages to homecomingdresses100@gmail.com



Phone: +1 678 666 0028

Contact Person: Ms.Lily

Email: homecomingdresses100@gmail.com

Website: http://www.homecomingdresses100.com/