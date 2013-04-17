HomeFirst Realty Residential Property Management Names John Brown Business Development Manager for Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- HomeFirst Realty Property Management, a Northern Virginia Residential Property Management company, announces today the hiring of John Brown as Regional Business Development Manager, Northern VA. Mr. Brown will oversee business development efforts throughout Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Annandale, and Fairfax. Additionally, he will be responsible for HomeFirstRealty’s generation of business leads as well as the ongoing development of new clients.



"John brings passion and dedication to our team and is very knowledgeable about the management industry," states Patrick Fogarty, HomeFirstRealty’s President, Business Development. "Our team is looking forward to coupling his proven sales track record with our industry leading residential property management services."



Mr. Brown graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and a Minor in IT. He is a member of AOPA and enjoys flying as a hobby. Mr. Brown is active in a number of causes throughout Northern Virginia.



Mr. Brown previously worked as a Regional Manager for Digital Strategy Lab where he had oversight of new business development and the retention of existing clients throughout Orlando, Florida and the surrounding areas.



About HomeFirst Realty

Since 1989, HomeFirst Realty has grown to be one of the foremost providers of residential property management in the Northern Virginia area. HomeFirst Realty specializes in the forward planning and management of master planned, single family home/condominiums, active adult and urban high- and mid-rise communities.



HomeFirst Realty’s founders were the first brokers in Northern Virginia to earn the coveted designation RMP (Residential Management Professional) from the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM). They were required to pass specific management courses and to receive recommendations from current clients and other property managers. HomeFirst Realty continues to encourage training and education to protect the interests of their clients.



