Von Furniture Adds Exciting New High End Furniture for 2013

Denton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Von Furniture, leading online supplier of discounted, high-end home furniture, has recently added 29 new Homelegance bedroom sets to their website for 2013. These latest additions are part of Von Furniture’s rapidly expanding high quality bedroom set collection. This comes as good news to customers domestically and internationally, seeking Homelegance bedroom sets at the lowest online prices.



Homelegance has emerged over the last 30 years as one of the most sought after home furniture brands in the United States and Canada. Their dedication to style, value, quality and variety has set them apart from many in the industry. Homelegance’s catalog of bedroom sets range from quality simple options, to a wide assortment of complex designs, which meet the needs of any customer.



These latest additions are part of Von Furniture’s growing variety of high-end bedroom furniture sets. Their wide selection of high quality bedroom pieces includes popular cherry bedroom furniture, rustic bedroom furniture sets, and more. They understand the importance of quality bedroom furnishing to their customers, and only offer professionally finished bedroom furniture sets.



As a leading online high-end furniture store, Von Furniture is dedicated to offering high quality products at affordable prices. Through their website, customers can peruse their vast selection of best-in-class bedroom furniture sets, dining room sets, occasional table sets, living room furniture sets, home entertainment, and their highly acclaimed Texas rustic furniture options. They welcome customers today, to take advantage of their free delivery offer anywhere in the continental United States and their massive discounted prices of up to 75% off retail.



Von Furniture is proud of their expanded 2013 Homelegance catalog, and they look forward to continuing their commitment to supplying high end furniture sets throughout the year and beyond.



About Von Furniture

Established in 1987, Von Furniture is a leading online furniture store for high-end furniture at discounted prices. They offer a wide selection of best-in-class furniture and home furnishings, including high quality living room sets, bedroom furniture sets, and furniture for the dining room. They carry top brands, like Homelegance, Coaster, Homey, and more. Von Furniture is one of the world’s top suppliers of popular Texas rustic furniture. In addition to massive discount prices, they offer free shipping anywhere in the continental United States and excellent customer service. They have an A+ rating with the BBB. For more information, visit http://www.vonfurniture.com/ or follow them on Facebook.