Newly Released Ebook Offers Homemade Beauty Recipes for Skin

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne affects 40 to 50 million people in the United States, with $2.2 billion dollars being spent in 2004 to combat it. However Leslie Martin claims women don’t necessarily need to spend a lot of money to regain and maintain a healthy glow. Martin is the author of “Crunchy Betty’s Food on Your Face for Acne and Oily Skin,” a 68-page ebook that provides dozens of homemade beauty recipes for skin care.



“Although skincare product manufacturers say their products contain ingredients to get rid of acne, you also have to remember that these products contain ingredients you may not want on your skin. That’s why you see a lot of these companies coming out with natural or organic lines,” explained Martin. “My ebook shows women that they can make their own homemade beauty products for less money. Plus when you make beauty products at home they don’t contain any of the potentially harmful preservatives found in manufactured brands.”



Martin’s ebook provides tips for readers who are totally new to using homemade beauty recipes for skin care, including what to eat and what to avoid using on the skin. She offers recipes for cleansers, toners, steams, masks and moisturizers. Plus she gives readers a list of suppliers where they can purchase the ingredients for her homemade beauty products.



“I wrote Crunchy Betty because my blog readers were getting such great results from the advice I shared,” said Martin. “So this isn’t just what works for me… this is what works for many, and it has been working for centuries.”



About Leslie Martin:

Leslie Martin is a former fashion model and the author of “Crunchy Betty’s Food on Your Face for Acne and Oily Skin.” She blogs about natural skin and hair care recipes, household cleaning tips and organic food recipes at the Whole Crunchy Blog. She also runs the Crunchy Community, a series of forums where participants share ideas on living naturally. Martin lives in Manitou Springs, Colorado with her fiancé, son and two cats.