Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Diet Doc has built its reputation on safety, honesty and reliability. Providing each patient with the safest and most successful weight loss experience is priority among the professionals. Believing that knowledge is power, the experts feel that all patients should be well informed prior to choosing the best weight loss program. The term homeopathic is defined loosely as any substance that has been repeatedly diluted. Dilution usually continues well past the point where none of the original substance remains. The low concentrations of homeopathic remedies often lack even a single molecule of the diluted substance.



Diet Doc’s pure prescription hCG – The company’s 100% pure prescription hCG is developed in their own United States based, fully licensed pharmacies and is not available through any other retailer, and by prescription only to Diet Doc clients. By developing their diet products within their own pharmacies, the company can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet products available on the market. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



hCG is a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Produced naturally in pregnant women, hCG acts as a protective hormone against malnutrition for both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched, especially during times of lower caloric intake. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



Following a confidential consultation with a board certified physician, patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all diet products will be shipped directly to the patient’s home so patients can avoid embarrassing or time consuming visits to weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leading provider of 100% pure prescription hCG and makes this powerful hormone available to qualified patients in three varieties. Due to convenience, as well as its ability to promote more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite, painless injectable hCG solution is the most preferred method among patients. For those patients that have an aversion to injections, prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, patients can anticipate the rapid and very noticeable loss of pounds and inches and typically within days of following the diet plans.



The prescription hCG diet plans offer each patient personalized hCG diet plans that are uniquely designed to be compatible with each patient’s individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The administration of prescription hCG is medically supervised and each patient’s journey is monitored with scheduled weekly consultations. Unlimited support, guidance and encouargement is available 6 days per week by calling or emailing the staff of specially trained, compassionate and dedicated doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches.



Homeopathic hCG is widely advertised on numerous internet sites and readily available with a simple click of the computer mouse, without a prescription. However, there is a distinct difference between homeopathic hCG and Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG formula. Unlike many hCG promotions available via the internet, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan promotes prescription strength hCG obtainable only by the company’s fast weight loss physicians, never ineffective homeopathic hCG.



Simply put, dieters who purchase homeopathic hCG are purchasing a product that is not pure, has been diluted and does not possess the properties necessary to produce safe and fast weight loss. Diet Doc invites those who are having difficulty dissecting the truths about hCG to call today to speak with a weight loss professional prior to making the life changing decision to lose excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg