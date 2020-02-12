Homeowners Advised to Upgrade Attic Insulation Before Summer

Cedar Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- AUSTIN, TX—Winter temperatures may have Austin residents thinking spring has arrived early, but there is still time before the weather is predictably warm. In preparation for summer, area HVAC specialists recommend that homeowners make home improvements to save energy and boost home comfort. Homes with deteriorated or inadequate attic insulation will be scorching hot on days when temperatures climb into the 90s and 100s. Cool Experts, HVAC professionals and leaders in heating repair in Austin, TX, remind residents that an under-insulated attic absorbs heat, which transfers to the rest of the home.



The cost of inadequate or absent insulation can be high—as much as 15 percent of energy usage, according to ENERGY STAR® estimates. In addition, extreme heat buildup can damage installed ductwork and HVAC equipment.



The Cool Experts Attic Solution: Blown Insulation

Blown-in insulation from the Cool Experts saves on cooling costs for Central Texas homes that lose energy due to faulty insulation. This innovative product creates an airtight seal, settling around obstructions like beams and pipes and filling tiny crevices. The result is a barrier that keeps hot air out of the home's interior while increasing indoor comfort and delivering these added benefits:



- Reduced carbon footprint

- Efficient return on investment

- Greater resale value

- Lower utility bills

- Quieter interiors

- Cleaner indoor air



During cooler winter months, it's a good time to schedule a free attic insulation assessment. Cool Experts has blown-in insulation solutions for every Austin-area home and budget.



Cool Experts Announces a New App for Appointment Scheduling

Individuals needing to schedule heating repair in Round Rock, TX, and nearby can set appointments online with Cool Experts' easy mobile app. The new scheduling program allows busy clients to reserve the most convenient times without waiting for call-backs or speaking with office staff. Clients choose a service date and select from these three four-hour appointment windows: 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The HVAC contractor's new app is the latest innovation from Austin's most dependable team of HVAC professionals. Cool Experts provides heating repair in Austin, TX, and comprehensive HVAC service to the surrounding region.



